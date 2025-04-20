Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,140 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4,876.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $12,597,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

