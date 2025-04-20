Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,956 shares of the software’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,663 shares of the software’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $425,040.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,512.82. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847 over the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

