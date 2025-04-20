Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 752,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.