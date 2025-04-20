Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Epiroc AB (publ) to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $16.02 billion for the quarter.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect Epiroc AB (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EPOKY opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dnb Nor Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

