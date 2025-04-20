EQT (EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

