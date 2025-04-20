Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ABCL Q1 Earnings

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
ABCL opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $721.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.50. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,257,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 723,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,608,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 430,800 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 282,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
