Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CAR Q3 Earnings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.98. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. This trade represents a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

