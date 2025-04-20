Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Q1 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

NYSE:OVV opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

