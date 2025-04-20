Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RXRX FY2027 Earnings

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

