Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $391.34 million for the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.860 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ELS
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.