Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $391.34 million for the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.860 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

