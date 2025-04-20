Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.