Esports Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

Motorsport Games, PENN Entertainment, and Insight Enterprises are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares traded publicly in companies that participate in the competitive video gaming industry, ranging from game developers and event organizers to streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports arena, tapping into a market that blends technology, sports, and digital entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shares of MSGM stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,648,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,957. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.02.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.35. The company had a trading volume of 174,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

