Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,134,000 after purchasing an additional 972,803 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,795,000 after acquiring an additional 237,096 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

