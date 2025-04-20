Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ETON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ETON stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
