Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ETON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,071,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,079,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 276,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

