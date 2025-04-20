Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,208,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $53,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 425,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

