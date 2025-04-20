Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:EVBN opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $200.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp
In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evans Bancorp
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.