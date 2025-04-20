Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EVBN opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $200.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 82,947 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

