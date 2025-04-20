Evercore ISI Cuts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $22.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 9,308,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,302,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 428,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.