Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

