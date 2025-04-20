Evercore ISI Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $126.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMD opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.