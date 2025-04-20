Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,158,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,824,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 471,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

EXAS opened at $41.58 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

