Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $250.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $183.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

