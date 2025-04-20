Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $250.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2025

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $183.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.