FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NYSE FBK opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,921,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,700,260.87. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,468. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 394,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

