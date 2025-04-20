Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

