Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 476.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 527.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 23.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In related news, Director Celina J. Wang Doka bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $105,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,635. The trade was a 16.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 10,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,040.64. This represents a 1.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,530,000 shares of company stock worth $152,273,820. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE FG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.83. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.