Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after buying an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $213,844,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,526.69. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

