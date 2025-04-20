Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 165.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.