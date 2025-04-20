Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,233 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 238.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

