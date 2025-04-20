Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.