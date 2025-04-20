Federated Hermes Inc. Has $33,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 706,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 594,140 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Progyny by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.
Progyny Stock Up 0.2 %
PGNY opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
