Federated Hermes Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 214,100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 925.7% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 169,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 153,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,085.95. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

