Federated Hermes Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 206.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 686,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,055,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 207,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 455,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

89bio Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). On average, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares in the company, valued at $171,100,291.25. This represents a 41.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

