Federated Hermes Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA opened at $1.07 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

