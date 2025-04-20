Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,917 Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,875 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.14 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $939.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 63,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $814,272.43. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,526,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,034.39. This trade represents a 4.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 458,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,392. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

