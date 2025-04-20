Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 1,226.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

