Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 349,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $649.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

View Our Latest Report on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.