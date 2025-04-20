Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 136,780 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,780 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 50.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Atkore by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 657.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Atkore Trading Up 1.3 %

ATKR stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $185.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

