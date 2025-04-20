Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE NX opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

