Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMB opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Primo Brands Co. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

