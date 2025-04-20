Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,364,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dayforce Stock Performance
Shares of DAY opened at $54.16 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 492.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
