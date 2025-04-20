Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,364,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAY

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $54.16 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 492.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.