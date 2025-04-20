Financial Survey: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) vs. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 0.00 Univest Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Univest Financial has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 18.56% 7.37% 0.79% Univest Financial 15.17% 8.51% 0.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Univest Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $171.77 million 3.16 $48.83 million $2.57 11.10 Univest Financial $299.23 million 2.64 $75.93 million $2.59 10.52

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Univest Financial beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. Its Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

