First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $265.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. First Bank has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

