First Busey (BUSE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Busey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Busey has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $28.97.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

