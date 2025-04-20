First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Foundation

First Foundation Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

FFWM opened at $4.97 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 149,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.