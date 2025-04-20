First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.07 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 227.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

