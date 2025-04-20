Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
BDL stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.68. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
