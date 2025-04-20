Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,346 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of Foot Locker worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

