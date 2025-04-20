Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Forge Global

In other news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $244,026.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $335,834.86. The trade was a 42.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forge Global by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Forge Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRGE

Forge Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FRGE opened at $8.79 on Friday. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Forge Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.