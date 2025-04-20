Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,006,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.