Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,006,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FSP opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.00%.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
