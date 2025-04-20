FVCBankcorp (FVCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect FVCBankcorp to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Shares of FVCB opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $183.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

