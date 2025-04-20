FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AMN Issued By William Blair

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $706.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.03. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,417,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $12,685,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $12,341,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 370,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.